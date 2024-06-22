LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $288.15

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $288.15 and last traded at $288.01, with a volume of 186461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $282.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

