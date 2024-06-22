M. Kraus & Co Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 3.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.90 and its 200-day moving average is $239.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.56.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

