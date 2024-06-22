M. Kraus & Co Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.81. 18,902,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,209. The company has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

