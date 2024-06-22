M. Kraus & Co Sells 1,565 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,927,000 after buying an additional 386,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after buying an additional 270,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock remained flat at $111.33 on Friday. 27,096,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

