Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) was down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 2,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

