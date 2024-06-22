Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 2,612 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

