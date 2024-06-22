Marcum Wealth LLC Has $497,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

