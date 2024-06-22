Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VCSH opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

