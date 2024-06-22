Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 33 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,456,000 after buying an additional 108,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after buying an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 185,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,529,000 after buying an additional 62,989 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 70,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $765.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $755.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $802.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

