Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.21

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.21 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 31.83 ($0.40). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.40), with a volume of 3,210,186 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71. The company has a market capitalization of £202.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,063.33, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

