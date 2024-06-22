Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.63. The stock had a trading volume of 150,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,109. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.08.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

