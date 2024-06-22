MCIA Inc Buys Shares of 4,364 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $243,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GBTC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. 3,093,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,220,227. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

