McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.47.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $603.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $558.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.77. McKesson has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $606.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

