McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.4% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,391 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 33,951 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

