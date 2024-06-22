McLean Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 624.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.00. 889,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

