McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 93 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $443,844,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $156,358,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.45.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.50. 1,373,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,426. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

