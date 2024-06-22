Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.50 million and approximately $646,625.33 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

