Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $30.69 million and approximately $177,252.90 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,992,588 coins and its circulating supply is 33,280,703 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,986,164 with 33,275,863 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.97247798 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $140,139.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

