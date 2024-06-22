MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.08.

Get MetLife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. MetLife has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $74.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.