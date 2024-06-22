Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 722,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after buying an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,635,434,000 after buying an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $31.09. 92,549,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,634,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.