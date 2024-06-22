Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $27,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

PPG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.59. 1,971,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average of $139.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

