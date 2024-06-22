Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,655,000 after acquiring an additional 233,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,904. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.50.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $339.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.40 and its 200 day moving average is $330.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

