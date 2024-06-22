Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 70 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.97. 3,022,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,978. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.40. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing



Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

