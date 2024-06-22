Midwest Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 37,570,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

