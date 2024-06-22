Midwest Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Midwest Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

USMV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,761 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

