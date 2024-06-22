Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.1% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 14.4% in the first quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 141.5% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $176.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,635,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,061. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

