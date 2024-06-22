Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,903 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned 1.76% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,000.

BATS RDVI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.51. 158,047 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $973.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

