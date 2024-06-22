Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,424,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,570. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

