Midwest Financial Group LLC Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 2.0% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,305,000 after buying an additional 1,458,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,055,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.88. 6,799,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

