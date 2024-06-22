Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
