Mizuho Increases Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $28.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after acquiring an additional 449,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wolfspeed by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,626,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352,609 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,906,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,600 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

