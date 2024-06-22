Moller Wealth Partners Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moller Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 159.3% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,160,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.81. 3,683,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

