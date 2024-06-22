Moonbeam Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $172.97 million and $4.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,307,834 coins and its circulating supply is 881,151,181 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

