Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mountview Estates Price Performance
Shares of LON:MTVW opened at GBX 9,700 ($123.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £378.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,420.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,702.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,844.54. Mountview Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 9,075 ($115.31) and a 52-week high of £115 ($146.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 77.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.
Mountview Estates Company Profile
