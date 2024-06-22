MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Trading Up 7.1%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.10. 13,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 122,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on MultiSensor AI in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get MultiSensor AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Analysts forecast that MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.15% of MultiSensor AI as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MultiSensor AI

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MultiSensor AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiSensor AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.