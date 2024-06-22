Nano (XNO) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $118.92 million and $2.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,289.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.45 or 0.00612007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00115586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00036424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00257962 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00072221 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

