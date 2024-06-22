National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on July 31st

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8067 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

