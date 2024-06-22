National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Down 4.9%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.43. 1,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

National Bank of Greece Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

About National Bank of Greece

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.