NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$9.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.13. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.84 and a 52 week high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

