Nexus Investment Management ULC Purchases 950 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 3.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,870,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,142,143. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

