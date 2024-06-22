NIKE’s (NKE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The company has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

