Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.43

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

