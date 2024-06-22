Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $11.19. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 13,274 shares traded.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,619.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 169,692 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 148,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

