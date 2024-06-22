Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $11.19. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 13,274 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0725 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
