Nxera Pharma (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Nxera Pharma Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.
Nxera Pharma Company Profile
Nxera Pharma Co, Ltd. develops and sells biopharmaceutical products in Japan, Switzerland, the United States, Bermuda, and the United Kingdom. Its product portfolio products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair and Breezhaler for the treatment of asthma; ORAVI, a novel formulation for the treatment of oropharyngeal candidiasis; and PIVLAZ for the treatment of cerebral vasospasm indications.
