O Connor Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 360,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 75,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 288,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPHD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 14,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

