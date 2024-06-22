O Connor Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

O Connor Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. 505,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,892. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

