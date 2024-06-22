O Connor Financial Group LLC Sells 41,029 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

O Connor Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,029 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,881,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 81,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,562 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

