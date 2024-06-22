ONE Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.12. 246,323 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

