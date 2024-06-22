ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 268,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 81,582 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 174,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,624,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. 126,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $32.03.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

