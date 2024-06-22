ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,164 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,154,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after purchasing an additional 195,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 421,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 149,863 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.15. 3,648,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

